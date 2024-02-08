Berger Paints strikes deal with IDLC Investments

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, and Reza Uddin Ahmad, managing director of IDLC Investments, pose for photographs while signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Berger Paints Bangladesh

Berger Paints Bangladesh recently signed an issue management agreement with IDLC Investments, an investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of IDLC Finance, for their proposed rights share issuance.

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director of the paint and coating manufacturer, and Reza Uddin Ahmad, managing director of the investment bank, inked the deal in Dhaka, read a press release.

Berger Paints Bangladesh intends to raise around Tk 375 crore by issuing 2,728,111 ordinary shares at an issue price of Tk 1,376 per share.

Proceeds from the rights issuance will be utilised for the establishment of its third factory at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The project is expected to start its commercial operation from April 2026 and will cost approximately Tk 813 crore.

M Jamal Uddin, group managing director and CEO of the investment bank, Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, chief financial officer and director of the paint and coating manufacturer, and Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief operating officer, along with top officials from both the companies were present.