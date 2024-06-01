Berger Paints, IAB declare ‘11th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture’

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, and Mohammad Ali Naqi, vice-president (national affairs) of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh, pose for photographs after holding a press meet on “11th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA)” at Amari Dhaka hotel recently. Photo: Berger Paints Bangladesh

Berger Paints Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), recently announced the 11th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA).

The announcement came at a press meet at the Amari Dhaka hotel, attended by Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of the paint and coating manufacturer, and Mohammad Ali Naqi, vice-president (national affairs) of IAB.

This year, a total of seven projects will be awarded with each winner receiving prize money of Tk 200,000 alongside a trophy and certificate, according to a press release.

"The tireless dedication of our architects to craft extraordinary designs often goes unnoticed. This award, established 22 years ago, aims to honour their exceptional talents. We hope to continue this tradition, inspiring and encouraging our architects for many years to come," Chowdhury said.

"Award ceremonies like this are crucial in inspiring architects to pursue excellence. IAB is proud to be part of this remarkable platform created by Berger, which celebrates the outstanding talents in the field of architecture," Naqi said.

The last day of submission for the award is June 14.

Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief operating officer and director of IAB, Nabi Newaz Khan, general secretary, AKM Sadeque Nawaj, chief business officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh, Shabbir Ahmed, head of CSPEZ, Asia Karim, award director, and Abu Musa Iftekhar and Nazifa Tabassum, deputy directors, were present.

Eminent architects, members of 25th Executive Committee of IAB, and officials from the paint and coating manufacturer were also present.