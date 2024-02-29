Berger awards aspiring young architects of BUET

Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), and Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, pose for photographs with award-winning students at the Berger Awards ceremony at the university campus recently. Photo: Berger Paints Bangladesh

Berger Paints Bangladesh recently awarded 36 architecture students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 sessions in four categories.

The four categories are Berger Best Design Award, Berger Travel Grant, Berger Best Portfolio Award, and Berger Promising Designer Award.

The paint and coatings manufacturer, in collaboration with the Department of Architecture of Buet, organised the award-giving ceremony, titled "Berger Award Programme for students of architecture BUET (BASAB)" at the Buet Campus, read a press release.

The winners received prize money alongside crests and certificates.

Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor (VC) of Buet, and Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, attended the programme and distributed awards.

"The potential exhibited by our aspiring architects is truly remarkable, and it is with great honour that we, on behalf of Berger, pledge to provide them with the recognition and assistance they rightfully merit," said Chowdhury.

For the 2019-2020 session, Nayem Ahasan Srijon, Sadman Alam, Pronoy Chowdhury, Tahmid Yaasin, Esrat Jahan, and Sadia Hossain were awarded the Berger Travel Grant, while Dishan Rahman and MD Shohanur Rahman were awarded the Berger Best Portfolio Award. Anik Kumar Chandra claimed the Berger Promising Designer Award.

Ahnaf Kabbya, Fardin Rahman, Fatin Kashf Nafi, Aqib Mohammad Nibir, Nayem Ahasan Srijon, Mohammad Faiyaz Alam, Hasibul Hossain, Md Arafat Rahman Dewan, Pronoy Chowdhury, Tahmid Yaasin, and Shafaet Alam Abir received the Berger Best Design Award.

For the 2020-2021 session, Sarowar Jahan Apu, Shifat Mahmud, Samiya Hoque Monisha, Samiha Tasnim, Sadia Sabrin Tarannum, Adiba Farheen, Samiha Nawshin, and Musarrat Salsabil Chowdhury were awarded the Berger Travel Grant.

The Berger Best Portfolio Award went to Sakib Nasir Khan while the Berger Promising Designer Award was given to Fateh-Ul-Islam. The Berger Best Design Award was won by Sakib Nasir Khan, Mashraba Islam, Sadia Azmee Parisa, Tashdeed Yasar Anondow, Mustaba Akib Khan, and Inan Anjum.

Among others, Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer of the paint and coatings company, and AKM Sadeque Nawaj, chief business officer, Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-VC of Buet, Prof Mohammed Zakiul Islam, head of the department of architecture, Nayma Khan, professor of the department of architecture and director of Berger Awards Programme Committee, and Ahammad-Al-Muhaymin, assistant professor of the department of architecture and member secretary of the committee, were also present.