Bata Shoe Company honoured taxpayer award

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd has been awarded by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The company won an award in the category of "Leather and Footwear Industry", said a press release.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the NBR, handed over a crest and a tax card to Elias Ahmed, finance director of the company, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon recently.

The company won the award for the seventh consecutive time for its contribution to the national exchequer.