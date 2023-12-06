BASIS strikes MoU with PBIL

Russell T Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services, and Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: BASIS

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL) to catalyse access to the capital market for the ICT sector of Bangladesh.

Russell T Ahmed, president of BASIS, and Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of PBIL, inked the MoU at the former's office in Dhaka on Tuesday, read a press release.

"This partnership will surely encourage our members to the capital market. Also specialised advisory services will benefit them in streamlining their financial management," said Ahmed.

"Our combined efforts will not only enhance the market capitalisation of the IT sector but also open new horizons for BASIS members, propelling them towards sustainable success," said Tayub.

Among others, Hashim Ahmed, secretary of BASIS, and Khandoker Raihan Ali, chief operating officer of PBIL, were also present.