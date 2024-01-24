BAPLC delegation meets BSEC chairman

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies, greets Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC), with a bouquet at the BSEC office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies

A delegation from the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC), led by its President Rupali Haque Chowdhury, made a courtesy call on Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), at the BSEC Bhaban at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Agargaon recently.

They talked about some issues that emerged in recent times that needed to be modified, amended and relaxed for the greater interest of listed companies, ease of doing business as well as the country's capital market, said a press release.

Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Abdul Halim and Rumana Islam, commissioners of the BSEC, were also present at the meeting, where Yasir Azam, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, and Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Lafarge Holcim, among representatives from members companies of the BAPLC, were present.

The BAPLC delegation also expressed their eagerness to jointly work with the commission and provide significant support for the development of the capital market.

Among others, Syed M Altaf Hussain, vice-president of BAPLC, Md Amzad Hossain, secretary general, Abdullah Al Mahmud, Syed Farhad Ahmed, Md Kyser Hamid, Shahriar Ahmed, Monzur Kadir Shafi, Zeyad Rahman, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Sharif Hasan, Manir Hossain, Muhammad Aminur Rahman and Md Noor Hossain Khan, executive committee members, were also present.