Bank Asia holds ‘Open Loan Disbursement’

Bank Asia Limited organised an "Open Loan Disbursement" programme in Panchagarh on November 1 when Tk 2,13,65,000 was disbursed among 244 marginal and landless farmers, low-income professionals, school banking account holders and small traders.

Bank Asia is the lead bank under Bangladesh Bank's Tk 500 crore refinancing scheme for Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100 account holders, read a press release.

Md Iqbal Mohasin, additional director of Bangladesh Bank, Tanbir Ehsan, deputy director, Shahnaz Akter Shahin, first vice president (agricultural credit department) of Bank Asia, Md Shamim Ahmed, assistant general manager of Janata Bank's Panchagarh corporate branch, and Md Hasanul Islam, zonal manager of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, were present.