Bangladesh Venture Capital gets new CEO

Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd (BVCL) recently appointed Shawkat Hossain as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Hossain will also be responsible for leading the company's strategic direction, driving growth, and overseeing the investment portfolio, said a press release.

He expressed his excitement about joining the BVCL, stating, "I look forward to working with the talented team at the BVCL and leveraging my experience to support the growth of innovative startups in Bangladesh."

"Together, we will create opportunities, foster entrepreneurship, and contribute to the overall economic development of the country."

With over 30 years of working experience and 12 years of involvement in the venture and start-up industry, Hossain brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the BVCL.

"We are delighted to welcome Shawkat Hossain as our new CEO," said Md Sabur Khan, chairman of the company.

"His extensive experience and expertise in the venture capital industry will be invaluable in driving our growth and achieving our strategic objectives," he added.

