Bangladesh, Netherlands joint initiative to ensure healthy food

In the wake of massive adulteration of food, Bangladesh and the Netherlands today launched a joint initiative to produce healthy food and market them in Bangladesh through Fargo Private Limited.

The initiative was unveiled at a press conference held at Fargo's office at Niketan, according to a press release.

M Riaz Hamidullah, ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands, thanked Fargo for taking the joint initiative in a video message.

Hamidul Haque Khan, managing director of Fargo, and Ele Jan Saaf, agriculture, food and environment expert of the Netherlands, put forward the matter in detail at the conference.

According to the press conference, this joint venture will accelerate the process of ensuring quality and healthy food products in Bangladesh by developing food production and processing technology, ensuring traceability and compliance.

The joint-venture will also enhance food and agricultural exports to Europe and the Middle East.

Entrepreneurs said that Fargo collects fruits and vegetables from Bangladeshi farmers trained by "Solidarity" of the Netherlands and "Syngenta Foundation" of Switzerland.

These farmers work with safe, natural and 100 percent chemical- and poison-free farming in more than 40 countries of the world.

In addition, international organisations such as IFAD, USAID, and World Bank procure healthy dry fruits, spices and other safe and nutritious food from such marginal farmers and entrepreneurs trained in eco-friendly agriculture.

At the event, Haque said that non-communicable diseases in Bangladesh have posed a serious threat to public health and increased medical expenses manifold. To prevent the spread of non-communicable diseases, the World Health Organization recommends five components of a healthy diet, namely whole grains, quality protein, plant-based oils, fruits and vegetables, and safe water.

The organisation started its operations in 2020. Haque said that the company is now working with more than 136 food products.