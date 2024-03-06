Bangladesh Monitor names winners of Dhaka Travel Mart

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor and organiser of “Biman Dhaka Travel Mart-2024”, hands over a prize of air ticket for couple to a winner at Dhanmondi Club in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Bangladesh Monitor

The Bangladesh Monitor announced the winners of the daily and grand raffle draws of the just-concluded "Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024".

Shafiqul Islam won the first prize, a pair of air tickets from Dhaka-Jeddah and Medina-Dhaka, Masfucul Amin received the second prize, a pair of round-trip tickets to the Maldives, while Jahedul Karim Bhuiya won third prize, a round trip to Dubai.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, and AKM Shohidul Islam, deputy general manager for marketing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, handed over the prizes to the winners at a function held at the Dhanmondi Club in Dhaka on Tuesday, read a press release.

Among others, Kamrul Islam, general manager of public relations of US-Bangla Airlines, Ganesh Rajaram, country manager for Air India, Saadman Salahuddin, director marketing of InterContinental Dhaka, Md Nazrul Islam, director of sales of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Mahmud Hasan, director of sales and marketing at Dhaka Regency Hotel, and Tahera Khandker, general manager of public relations of the magazine, were also present.