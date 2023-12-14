Bangladesh Lamps declares 10% cash dividend
Bangladesh Lamps Limited, an authorised manufacturer and distributor of Transtec lighting products including smart LED bulbs and tube lights, declared a 10 percent cash dividend at the 62nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.
Shahnaz Rahman, chairperson of the company, presided over the meeting, the company said in a press release.
Simeen Rahman, managing director and CEO of the company, conducted the AGM.
A large number of shareholders attended the meeting, which has held virtually today.
The meeting also approved the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year that ended on June 30, 2023.
