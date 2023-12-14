Bangladesh Lamps declares 10% cash dividend

Shahnaz Rahman, chairperson of Bangladesh Lamps Ltd, presides over the company’s 62nd annual general meeting, which was held virtually yesterday. Simeen Rahman, managing director and CEO of the company, conducted the meeting, where Shahzreh Huq, Saifur Rahman, Atiqur Rahman, and Shamsur Rahman, directors, and Md Habibur Rahman Mollah, and Mohammad Zahid Hossain, independent directors, Md Shahidul Islam, chief financial officer, and Mohammad Ruhan Miah, company secretary, were also present. Photo: Bangladesh Lamps

Bangladesh Lamps Limited, an authorised manufacturer and distributor of Transtec lighting products including smart LED bulbs and tube lights, declared a 10 percent cash dividend at the 62nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Shahnaz Rahman, chairperson of the company, presided over the meeting, the company said in a press release.

Simeen Rahman, managing director and CEO of the company, conducted the AGM.

A large number of shareholders attended the meeting, which has held virtually today.

The meeting also approved the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year that ended on June 30, 2023.