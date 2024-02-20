Bangladesh Finance, City Bank strike deal on employee banking facility

Organisation News
Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance, and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director and chief business officer of City Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bangladesh Finance

Bangladesh Finance and City Bank recently signed an agreement to provide banking services to the former's employees.

Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI), and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, inked the deal in Dhaka, read a press release.

Under this collaboration, the NBFI's employees will enjoy access to a suite of specialised banking products and services, including preferential interest rates with minimum processing fees for financial services, personalised financial guidance, and user-friendly digital banking solutions.

The NBFI's employees will also be entitled to free account maintenance and debit card facility.

"We are delighted to collaborate with City Bank to introduce innovative banking solutions for our employees," said Hamid.

"Our collaboration with Bangladesh Finance exemplifies this commitment, as we strive to deliver exceptional banking services and foster positive societal impact," said Maroof.

Md Arup Haider, head of retail banking of the bank, Tahsin Haq, head of cash management, and Hasan Uddin Ahmed, head of employee banking, were present.

Among others, Md Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, group chief financial officer of the NBFI, Mohammad Abu Obayed, head of wealth management, Md Jubraj Hossain, head of treasury, Md Ashekul Arifin Patwary, acting head of HR, and Md Ashikur Rahman, manager, brand and communications, were also present.

