Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu Mar 14, 2024 09:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 08:59 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

B2 opens fifth outlet in Mymensingh

Star Business Desk
Thu Mar 14, 2024 09:00 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 08:59 PM
Habibul Bashar Sumon, former captain and selector of the Bangladesh cricket team, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate an outlet of fashion house B2 in Mymensingh recently. Photo: B2

B2, a fashion house in Bangladesh, recently opened its fifth outlet, located in Mymensingh.

Habibul Bashar Sumon, former captain and selector of the Bangladesh cricket team, inaugurated the outlet as chief guest, read a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I hope this outlet, like other outlets of B2, will satisfy the fashion needs of Mymensingh residents and become a favorite," Bashar said.

The company offered a 20 percent special discount from March 11-13 to mark the launch of the outlet.

B2 has export-quality items and international branded products for men, ladies and kids. It has other outlets in Dhaka, Chittagong, Barishal and Ishwardi.

The brand offers designer ladies dresses under the "Three Angels" brand alongside Eid panjabis, which have already received a great response from customers.

"We started this outlet because of the demand and love of the customers," said Sushrita Poddar Bithi, proprietor of B2.

Among others, Babul Poddar, director of Spark Gear, was also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মা আমরা ভালো আছি, চিন্তা করো না: এমভি আব্দুল্লাহর এক নাবিক

ছেলের বরাত দিয়ে মা বলেন, ‘আজ দুপুরে সোমালিয়ার উপকূলের কাছে পৌঁছালে জলদস্যুদের আগের দলটি জাহাজ থেকে নেমে যায় এবং আরেকটি দল জাহাজে ওঠে।’

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

হাতিরপুলে আগুন: ছাদ থেকে ৪ জন উদ্ধার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification