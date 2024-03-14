B2 opens fifth outlet in Mymensingh

Habibul Bashar Sumon, former captain and selector of the Bangladesh cricket team, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate an outlet of fashion house B2 in Mymensingh recently. Photo: B2

B2, a fashion house in Bangladesh, recently opened its fifth outlet, located in Mymensingh.

Habibul Bashar Sumon, former captain and selector of the Bangladesh cricket team, inaugurated the outlet as chief guest, read a press release.

"I hope this outlet, like other outlets of B2, will satisfy the fashion needs of Mymensingh residents and become a favorite," Bashar said.

The company offered a 20 percent special discount from March 11-13 to mark the launch of the outlet.

B2 has export-quality items and international branded products for men, ladies and kids. It has other outlets in Dhaka, Chittagong, Barishal and Ishwardi.

The brand offers designer ladies dresses under the "Three Angels" brand alongside Eid panjabis, which have already received a great response from customers.

"We started this outlet because of the demand and love of the customers," said Sushrita Poddar Bithi, proprietor of B2.

Among others, Babul Poddar, director of Spark Gear, was also present.