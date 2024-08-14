Asset managers greet new BSEC chair Masrur

The Association of Asset Management Companies (AAMC) congratulated M Masrur Reaz on his appointment as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Reaz was appointed BSEC chairman for the next four years.

The post had been vacant since Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned five days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.

"We, the Association of Asset Management Companies, extend our sincere congratulations and warmest wishes on your appointment as the chairman of the BSEC," said a press release, signed by AAMC President Hasan Imam and Vice-President Waqar Ahmad Choudhury.

"The members of the AAMC feel proud that you, one of our prominent economists and public policy experts, is now tasked with leading the country's capital markets.

"While the challenges are many, the opportunities are even greater. We believe your appointment will usher in a new era of stability, growth and reforms in the Bangladesh capital markets."

"The institutional fund management industry and its ultimate beneficiaries stand ready to support and cooperate with your coming efforts to build back our capital markets, according to a press release.

"We look forward to your guidance and leadership."