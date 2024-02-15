Apex Footwear opens store in Bashundhara City

Firoze Mohammad, chief operating officer of Apex Footwear, cuts a cake to inaugurate a footwear showroom at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka recently. Photo: Apex

Apex Footwear, a leading retail footwear brand of the country, recently opened a showroom at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

Firoze Mohammad, chief operating officer of the company, inaugurated the showroom, which is the largest footwear showroom in the country, read a press release.

The showroom offers an array of over 3,500 pairs of shoes, which contain all the in-house brands, including Apex, Nino Rossi, Moochie, Dr Mauch, Venturini, SPRINT, Maverick, Twinkler, Jatarea, and School Smart.

Exclusive footwear from well-known international brands such as Nike, Asics, Hey Dude, Cross, Police, and many more are also available.

As Ramadan is almost here, Apex aspires to add a new layer of comfort and convenience for Eid shoppers with the new outlet, presenting them new and trendy footwear and fashion accessories under one roof, the press release added.

Among others, Md Main Uddin, financial controller, finance and accounts, Salman A Khan, general manager of product management, Qazi Sohel Ahmad, general manager of supply chain, Arbabur Rahman, deputy general manager of retail business, and Md Raihan Kabir, manager of marketing, were also present.