Amin elected as chairman of FBCCI committee

Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin, managing director of Saif Powetec, has been elected as chairman of the standing committee on port and shipping of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for a two-year term (2024-25).

Amin is the senior vice-president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said a press release.

The FBCCI congratulated Amin, stating that he would play a vital role in identifying and solving challenges in the port and shipping sector as he has 30 years of experience in the sector.