Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Tue Jan 23, 2024 10:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 10:11 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Amin elected as chairman of FBCCI committee

Star Business Desk
Tue Jan 23, 2024 10:10 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 10:11 PM

Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin, managing director of Saif Powetec, has been elected as chairman of the standing committee on port and shipping of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for a two-year term (2024-25).

Amin is the senior vice-president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The FBCCI congratulated Amin, stating that he would play a vital role in identifying and solving challenges in the port and shipping sector as he has 30 years of experience in the sector.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৬৯ দিন কারাভোগের পর মুক্তি পেলেন শ্রমিক নেতা বাবুল

গত ১০ জানুয়ারি জামিন পেলেও, আইনি জটিলতায় এতদিন তিনি মুক্তি পাননি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

২ মাসে আ. লীগের অন্তঃকোন্দলে নিহত ১৫ জন, এখন দলটি কী করবে?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification