Alliance Finance supports Acid Survivors’ Foundation

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of Alliance Finance, hands over a cheque to Sarder Jahangir Hossain, executive director of Acid Survivors’ Foundation, at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Alliance Finance

Alliance Finance, a non-bank financial institution, recently signed a partnership agreement with Acid Survivors Foundation.

Under this partnership, the institution will support the acid victims for their medical services, psychotherapy, physiotherapy and consultancy to aid the acid victims and also rehabilitate them in regular life.

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of Alliance Finance, handed over a cheque to Sarder Jahangir Hossain, executive director of Acid Survivors Foundation, in a function held at the latter's head office in Dhaka as part of their corporate social responsibility, said a press release.

Among others, Tahmina Islam, coordinator (case and partnership management) of the foundation, and Navila Hasan, assistant manager (brand and communication) of the non-bank, were also present.