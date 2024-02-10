Alliance Finance donates to SAJIDA Foundation for children's education

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of Alliance Finance, hands over a donation cheque to Md Fazlul Hoque, senior adviser of SAJIDA Foundation, at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Alliance Finance

Alliance Finance has donated to SAJIDA Foundation to support extremely poor schoolchildren access education under SAJIDA's Urban Development Initiative (SUDIN) as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of the non-bank financial institution, handed over a cheque to Md Fazlul Hoque, senior adviser of the foundation, at the latter's head office in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

Among others, Shahanur Rashid, head of business of the NBFI, and Lamisa Hassan, senior coordinator of the foundation, along with other representatives of both organisations were also present.