Alliance Finance donates to economics department of Dhaka University

Alliance Finance recently made a donation to the Economics Study Centre of the economics department of the University of Dhaka to support the students in research and publication as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of the non-bank financial institution, handed over a cheque to Prof Masuda Yasmeen, chairman of the economics department of the University of Dhaka, and Farha Tasneem, president of the Economics Study Centre, at the university premises, said a press release.

Among others, Selim Raihan, professor of the economics department, Don Wishva Kantha Wickramarachchi, chief financial officer of the NBFI, and Navila Hasan, assistant manager brand and communication, were also present.