Akij Takaful Life Insurance to avail DataFort services

Mohammad Alamgir Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC, and MH Khusru, director and CEO of DataFort Ltd, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Akij Takaful Life Insurance

Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC signed an agreement with DataFort Ltd recently to avail document storage and management services.

Mohammad Alamgir Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the insurer, and MH Khusru, director and CEO of the storage service provider, inked the deal at the former's office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

"Integrating their services into our operations is expected to significantly improve our document management processes, enabling us to deliver an even higher level of service to our clients," said Chowdhury.

"We've created a secure records centre for organisations, comparable to any international archive facility worldwide, relieving them from the burden of individual investments in such infrastructure," said Khusru.

Shekh Shamim Uddin, chairman of the insurer, and Muhammad Fuad Hussain, director, were also present.