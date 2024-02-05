Ahmed re-elected as AmCham president

Syed Ershad Ahmed, country manager and managing director of Expeditors (Bangladesh), has been re-elected as president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) for a two-year term.

Ahmed is the former president of the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI). He also served as an executive committee member of the board of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh Chapter, read a press release.

Eric M Walker, president of Chevron Bangladesh, was elected as vice-president of the chamber and Al-Mamun M Rashel, country manager and managing director of NATco Bangladesh, as treasurer.

Aftab Ul Islam, chairperson of the election board for AmCham Executive Committee 2023-25, declared the results of the election at its 27th annual general meeting at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani yesterday.

Abu Muhammad Rashed Mujib Noman, managing director of Augmedix BD, Rubaba Dowla, country managing director for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Oracle Bangladesh, and Mirza Shajib Raihan, business manager for Bangladesh at Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd, have been included in the office bearers' list of the AmCham executive committee for the term.