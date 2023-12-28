Agricultural Marketing approves 32% dividend

Eleash Mridha, managing director of Agricultural Marketing Company Ltd, presides over the company’s 38th annual general meeting, which has been held virtually today. The meeting has approved a 32 percent dividend for 2023. Photo: PRAN-RFL Group

Agricultural Marketing Company Ltd, a subsidiary of PRAN-RFL Group, has approved a 32 percent dividend for the year 2022-2023.

The approval has been given at the company's 38th annual general meeting (AGM), which has been held virtually today, the company said in a press release.

Eleash Mridha, managing director of the company, presided over the meeting, where Sabiha Amjad and Uzma Chowdhury, directors of the company, Md Abdus Salam, independent director, Choudhury Atiur Rasul, director (accounts), and Chowdhury Kamruzzaman, director (marketing), were present.

Mohammad Yeamin, chief financial officer, and Muhammad Shariful Islam, company secretary (current charge), along with shareholders of the company attended the meeting.