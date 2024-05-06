ACI Motors opens new Yamaha showroom on Madani Avenue
ACI Motors, distributor of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh, recently launched Yamaha's new showroom, styled "Rubel Express", at 100 feet on Madani Avenue in Gulshan's Natun Bazar.
Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, attended the programme as chief guest.
The showroom will make purchasing Yamaha motorcycles more comfortable for customers in Gulshan, Bashundhara, Badda, and surrounding areas, according to a press release.
All models of Yamaha motorbikes are available in the newly-launched showroom.
Shakib Al Hasan, cricket star and Yamaha's brand ambassador, and Rubel Hossain, former national cricket team pacer and owner of the new showroom, also attended.
Among others, cricket coach Mohammad Salahuddin, model and film actor Md Shakhawat Hossain Nirob, national cricket team players, and senior officials of ACI Motors were also present.
