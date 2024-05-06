ACI Motors opens new Yamaha showroom on Madani Avenue

Shakib Al Hasan, Yamaha’s brand ambassador and the world’s best cricket all-rounder, and Rubel Hossain, owner of the new showroom and ex-fast bowler of the national cricket team, cut a ribbon to inaugurate Yamaha’s new showroom, titled “Rubel Express”, at 100 feet on Madani Avenu in Gulshan’s Natun Bazar recently. Photo: ACI Motors

ACI Motors, distributor of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh, recently launched Yamaha's new showroom, styled "Rubel Express", at 100 feet on Madani Avenue in Gulshan's Natun Bazar.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, attended the programme as chief guest.

The showroom will make purchasing Yamaha motorcycles more comfortable for customers in Gulshan, Bashundhara, Badda, and surrounding areas, according to a press release.

All models of Yamaha motorbikes are available in the newly-launched showroom.

Shakib Al Hasan, cricket star and Yamaha's brand ambassador, and Rubel Hossain, former national cricket team pacer and owner of the new showroom, also attended.

Among others, cricket coach Mohammad Salahuddin, model and film actor Md Shakhawat Hossain Nirob, national cricket team players, and senior officials of ACI Motors were also present.