ACI Motors enthrals Ctg Motor Fest with Yamaha super bikes

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors Limited, and other officials pose for photographs at 7th Chattogram Motor Fest 2024 in the port today. Photo: ACI Motors

ACI Motors Limited showcased their spectacular arrangement with a raft of events at the "7th Chattogram Motor Fest 2024" at GEC Convention Hall in the port city, according to a press release.

The events were divided into bike display and touch and feel experience activities.

Of the events, the automobile company surprised visitors mostly with an eye-catching display of its latest and popular motorbike of Yamaha brands.

The company showed off Yamaha's super sports bike R1M at the three-day motor fest that ends today. This 1,000cc bike competes on the famous MotoGP racing track.

The newly launched FZS version 4.0 was also an extra attraction in the event. This model of the bank is currently very popular among bike lovers.

ACI Motors, a distributor of Yamaha in Bangladesh, also showcased their other popular motorbike models like R15 Version 4, FZX, MT15 at the fair.

Besides, the company organised interesting activities like test ride, gymkhana ride and stunt show to give the touch and feel experience of the bike, which added an extra dimension to the event.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of the company, and other higher officials of Yamaha were also present.