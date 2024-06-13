ACI Marine signs agreement with Khulna Shipyard

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director, ACI Motors Ltd, and Md Abdul Latif, managing director, Khulna Shipyard Ltd, pose for a photograph along with other senior officials of both organizations. Photo: ACI

ACI Marine & Riverine Technologies Ltd, a concern of ACI Ltd, has inked an agreement with Khulna Shipyard Ltd, for the supply of Mitsubishi Marine Engines.

The signing ceremony took place at the office of Khulna Shipyard yesterday, said a press release.

Under the deal, Khulna Shipyard will procure two units of Mitsubishi Marine Engine and two units of Marine Gearbox. These engines will deliver power in a survey vessel owned by the Payra Port Authority.

With the integration of Mitsubishi Marine Engine, Khulna Shipyard is poised to enhance its capabilities and strengthen its position in the Bangladeshi maritime market, the release said.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, and Md Abdul Latif, managing director of Khulna Shipyard, were present at the ceremony, along with Md Julhash Uddin Ahmed, general manager for design and planning at Khulna Shipyard, and Debabrata Mondal, deputy chief engineer.