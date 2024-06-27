ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies strikes deal with Dockyard and Engineering Works

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, and Capt M Mazharul Islam Jewel, general manager (planning and design) of Dockyard and Engineering Works, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s office today. Photo: ACI Motors

ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies, a concern of ACI Limited, today signed an agreement with Dockyard and Engineering Works Limited, one of the biggest shipyards in Bangladesh, to supply Mitsubishi marine engines and gearboxes.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors Ltd, and Capt M Mazharul Islam Jewel, general manager (planning and design) of the shipbuilding company, penned the deal at the latter's office.

Under the agreement, the shipbuilding company will purchase two Mitsubishi marine engines (model: S6A3-T2MPTK3M, Power and RPM: 502 kW and 1900 RPM) and as many marine gearboxes.

A floating crane vessel will be powered by these engines, the company said in a press release.

The agreement between ACI Marine and Dockyard and Engineering Works represents a major breakthrough that encourages cooperation and technological advancement in the marine industry of Bangladesh, the press release added.

Dockyard and Engineering Works is well-positioned to expand its capabilities and solidify its place in the marine industry of the country with the integration of Mitsubishi marine engines.

Md Tyebul Islam, executive engineer (planning and design) of the shipbuilding company, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.