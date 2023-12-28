ACI declares 40% cash dividend

M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of Advanced Chemical Industries Ltd, presides over the company’s 50th annual general meeting, which has been held virtually today. Photo: ACI

Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Ltd has approved a 40 percent cash dividend for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2023.

The approval has been given at the company's 50th annual general meeting, which has held virtually today, the company said in a press release.

M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, where the shareowners also approved the audited financial statements of the company together with reports of the directors and auditors of the company.

Arif Dowla, managing director of the company, highlighted some of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by shareholders.