Aarong opens relocated outlet in Cumilla

Photo: Aarong

Aarong, a popular fashion and lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, has opened a relocated Cumilla outlet at Silver Rahman Villa on Nazrul Avenue, Kandirpar in Cumilla.

Located just 50 metres away from the previous site, the outlet features a full range of Aarong products, including apparel, home decor, footwear, and jewellery.

Products from Aarong's sub-brands, TAAGA, TAAGA MAN, and Aarong Earth, are also available at the outlet.

Members of the "My Aarong Rewards Customer Loyalty Programme" will earn 3x points on every purchase until March 13.

Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises, inaugurated the outlet today, read a press release.

"We're delighted to bring this expanded shopping experience to our Cumilla customers," said Tamara.

"Aarong's commitment to the community is at the heart of this relocation, allowing us to better serve customers while supporting the growth of local artisans and our mission as a BRAC social enterprise," she added.