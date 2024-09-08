YiXin Bangladesh to invest $7.45m in Bepza EZ

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), and Jian Zaiyi, managing director of YiXin Bangladesh, pose for photographs during signing an agreement at the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka today. Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, was present. Photo: Bepza

YiXin Bangladesh, a Chinese company in Bangladesh, will set up a footwear accessories manufacturing factory in the Bepza Economic Zone with an investment of $7.45 million.

The company has set a target to annually produce 10 million pairs of footwear materials. The investment will create employment opportunities for 1,509 Bangladeshi nationals in the factory.

To this effect, the Chinese company signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) at the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of Bepza, and Jian Zaiyi, managing director of YiXin Bangladesh, penned the deal.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, thanked YiXin Bangladesh for investing in Bangladesh, especially in the Bepza Economic Zone.

Rahman urged the investors to start the construction of the factory as soon as possible.

A total of 32 companies, including YiXin Bangladesh, have so far signed agreements to invest in the Bepza Economic Zone, totalling the proposed investment at $718.46 million.