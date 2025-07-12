World Bank’s new South Asia vice president in Dhaka now

He came to Bangladesh on a four-day visit

Johannes Zutt, the newly appointed vice president of the South Asia Region at the World Bank, arrived in Dhaka today on a four-day official visit, marking his first country mission since assuming the role on July 1.

During the visit, Zutt is scheduled to meet with the chief adviser, the finance adviser, the governor of Bangladesh Bank, senior government officials, and representatives of the private sector, the World Bank said in a press release.

Zutt, a Dutch national, has served as the World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal from 2013 to 2015.

"I have very fond memories of Bangladesh, its people, and the friendships I have made there," he said, recalling his previous tenure.

"I look forward to returning to Bangladesh to see first-hand the transformative changes that have been achieved over the past ten years since I left my role as country director."

Zutt joined the World Bank in 1999 and has since held several leadership positions. Before taking charge as South Asia vice president, he was the World Bank's country director for Brazil and earlier served as director for Strategy, Results, Risk and Learning in the Operational Policy and Country Services Vice Presidency.

He has also served as country director for Türkiye, Comoros, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles and Somalia.

The World Bank has committed around $46 billion to Bangladesh since its independence, primarily through grants and concessional financing under the International Development Association.