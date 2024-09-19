WB to support reforms to promote Bangladesh growth 

An atrium is seen at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, US, October 14, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

World Bank (WB) Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser affirmed the bank's commitment to support critical reforms to promote inclusive and sustainable growth of Bangladesh.

He made the remarks today after visiting Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to discuss a World Bank programme of $2.3 billion for the current fiscal year, according to a press release.

The financing will focus on enhancing Bangladesh's economic resilience, aiding recovery from recent floods, and supporting public and financial sector reforms.

Besides, investments will be directed toward building a clean energy sector, improving air quality, and advancing health outcomes.

"Bangladesh has the opportunity to implement critical reforms long overdue," Raiser said, highlighting job creation for two million youths entering the workforce every year.

Raiser expressed condolences for recent flood victims and stated that the World Bank is coordinating with the health ministry to provide urgent medical support.

He also acknowledged Bangladesh's continued efforts to shelter nearly one million Rohingyas, with $700 million allocated to support both the displaced Myanmar people and their host communities in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar.

Raiser met with key advisers and Bangladesh Bank officials, discussing reforms to strengthen economic resilience and governance.