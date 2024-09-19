Business
Star Business Report 
Thu Sep 19, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 05:29 PM

Most Viewed

Business

WB to support reforms to promote Bangladesh growth 

Star Business Report 
Thu Sep 19, 2024 05:24 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 05:29 PM
World Bank suggests unified exchange rate, further monetary tightening
An atrium is seen at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, US, October 14, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

World Bank (WB) Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser affirmed the bank's commitment to support critical reforms to promote inclusive and sustainable growth of Bangladesh. 

He made the remarks today after visiting Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to discuss a World Bank programme of $2.3 billion for the current fiscal year, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The financing will focus on enhancing Bangladesh's economic resilience, aiding recovery from recent floods, and supporting public and financial sector reforms. 

Besides, investments will be directed toward building a clean energy sector, improving air quality, and advancing health outcomes.

"Bangladesh has the opportunity to implement critical reforms long overdue," Raiser said, highlighting job creation for two million youths entering the workforce every year.

Raiser expressed condolences for recent flood victims and stated that the World Bank is coordinating with the health ministry to provide urgent medical support. 

He also acknowledged Bangladesh's continued efforts to shelter nearly one million Rohingyas, with $700 million allocated to support both the displaced Myanmar people and their host communities in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar.

Raiser met with key advisers and Bangladesh Bank officials, discussing reforms to strengthen economic resilience and governance.

Related topic:
World BankWB Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

World Bank suggests unified exchange rate, further monetary tightening

World Bank to share more data to attract private investors to developing countries

5m ago
World Bank's Growth Forecasts for South Asian Countries

Economy to post subdued growth for at least three years

5m ago
Nearly 5 lakh Bangladeshis to become extremely poor for higher inflation: World Bank

5 lakh Bangladeshis likely to face extreme poverty: World Bank

5m ago

World Bank may provide $2 billion in budget support 

2h ago
Sabbir Ahmed -- Head of consumer, private and business banking at Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Bancassurance: a win-win solution for Bangladesh

6m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা: ঢাবির ৩ শিক্ষার্থী আটক

শাহবাগ থানায় দায়ের করা মামলায় অজ্ঞাতপরিচয় আসামিদের নাম উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘ছাত্র নামধারী বিবেকহীনদের জন্য নিরপরাধ প্রাণটা চলে গেল’

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification