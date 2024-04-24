Business
Star Business Desk
Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:46 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:51 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Visa appoints Sabbir Ahmed as country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan

Star Business Desk
Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:46 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:51 PM

Visa has appointed Sabbir Ahmed as the country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

He served as the managing director and head of wealth and retail banking at Standard Chartered Bangladesh before joining Visa, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Previously, he held senior positions at HSBC in Bangladesh and Vietnam and British American Tobacco.

With over 27 years of experience in banking and payments across Bangladesh and Vietnam, he will now lead the market operations for Visa in the three countries, with a team based out of the Dhaka office.

"I look forward to playing a significant role in realising the vision of Cashless Bangladesh set out by the government," said Ahmed in the press release.

With Ahmed's appointment, Visa aims to accelerate its growth in the digital payments landscape across South Asia.

Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, said,"Sabbir, with his strong professional achievements, diverse banking experience and deep market connections, will strengthen our leadership, drive business objectives and foster sustainable growth for Visa."

Related topic:
Visavisa bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Indian tennis team to visit Pakistan after 60 years

2m ago

Britain to offer work visas to graduates from world's top universities

1y ago
Siddikur Rahman

Visa problems deny Siddikur

7y ago

EBL, Mastercard launch ‘WEAREBL’ payment solution

7m ago
Hajj preparation

What You Must Do Before Going to Hajj

1y ago
|আবহাওয়া

৩০ বছরের মধ্যে চলতি এপ্রিলের তাপমাত্রা স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে ৪-৫ ডিগ্রি বেশি

আবহাওয়াবিদরা বলছেন, চলতি মাসের শেষ পর্যন্ত তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: বিচার দাবিতে স্বজনহারাদের কান্না

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification