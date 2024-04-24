Visa appoints Sabbir Ahmed as country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan

Visa has appointed Sabbir Ahmed as the country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

He served as the managing director and head of wealth and retail banking at Standard Chartered Bangladesh before joining Visa, according to a press release.

Previously, he held senior positions at HSBC in Bangladesh and Vietnam and British American Tobacco.

With over 27 years of experience in banking and payments across Bangladesh and Vietnam, he will now lead the market operations for Visa in the three countries, with a team based out of the Dhaka office.

"I look forward to playing a significant role in realising the vision of Cashless Bangladesh set out by the government," said Ahmed in the press release.

With Ahmed's appointment, Visa aims to accelerate its growth in the digital payments landscape across South Asia.

Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, said,"Sabbir, with his strong professional achievements, diverse banking experience and deep market connections, will strengthen our leadership, drive business objectives and foster sustainable growth for Visa."