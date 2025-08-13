US embassy reiterates aligning Bangladesh’s labour laws with international standards

A delegation from the US Embassy in Dhaka today reiterated the importance of aligning Bangladesh's labour laws with international standards -- an expectation shared by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the European Union, and other development partners.

The matter was discussed during a meeting with Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), at the BGMEA Complex in the capital, according to a press release.

The US delegation included Leena Khan, labour attaché; Paul G. Frost, foreign commercial service attaché; Erin Covert, foreign agricultural service attaché; and Richard Rasmussen, economic officer.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication on labour-related issues to ensure clarity and avoid misunderstandings.

Discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral trade and expanding Bangladesh's exports to the US market. A key topic was a recent US executive order allowing garments from Bangladesh to receive a proportionate exemption from an additional 20 percent duty -- provided that at least 20 percent of raw materials used are sourced from the United States.

Welcoming the initiative, the BGMEA president said the industry is keen to access this facility. He also sought clarification on the formula for calculating the US-origin raw material content and emphasised the need for transparency and traceability across the supply chain.

BGMEA leaders proposed setting up a warehouse near Chattogram Port to facilitate the import of US cotton. The proposed facility, which could be initiated by Bangladesh, the United States, or as a joint venture, is aimed at reducing lead times in the country's readymade garment (RMG) sector.

In addition to cotton, BGMEA expressed interest in importing man-made fibres such as polyester and nylon, if available from the US textile industry, the press release said. Frost assured that the embassy would engage relevant US departments and share further information.

The meeting also touched on collaboration with the US Cotton Council and addressed domestic challenges, including gas and electricity shortages. BGMEA leaders voiced optimism about potential future imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

BGMEA said since assuming office, his board has engaged with 81 workers' federations to promote harmonious industrial relations and has advanced legal reforms to safeguard workers' welfare.

The US side also encouraged BGMEA to participate in SelectUSA, a major investment promotion event scheduled for May 2026, as a platform to boost exports and connect with American buyers.

The BGMEA president was joined by senior vice president Inamul Haq Khan; vice presidents Md. Rezwan Selim, Mijanur Rahman, and Vidiya Amrit Khan; and directors Mohammad Abdur Rahim, Faisal Samad, and Sheikh Hossain Muhammad Mustafiz.

Both parties expressed optimism about deepening future economic ties and enhancing cooperation between Bangladesh and the United States.