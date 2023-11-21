Business
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 02:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 02:49 PM

Business

United Power's profit falls in Q1

United Power Generation & Distribution Company Ltd suffered a 37.6 percent fall in year-on-year profit to Tk 184.38 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2023–24.

The company made Tk 296.35 core profit in the same period last year, it said in a financial statement.

Therefore, the company reported consolidated earnings per share of Tk 3.12 in July–September this year, compared to Tk 5 previous year.

The EPS decreased mainly due to incurring a significant amount of exchange loss in foreign currency transactions, United Power said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

At the same time, borrowing costs have increased on the back of high inflation compared to the same period last year, it added.

The consolidated net asset value per share rose to Tk 56.35 from Tk 53.22, while the consolidated net operating cash flow per share dipped to Tk 5.19 from Tk 5.58.

