Unilever Consumer’s Q3 profit down 48%

Unilever Consumer Care Ltd reported a steep 48 percent year-on-year drop in profit in the July-September quarter of 2024.

It amounted to Tk 15.92 crore, whereas in the same quarter last year it was Tk 31.16 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) also fell sharply, down to Tk 8.26 from Tk 16.17, according to the company's disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

The company attributed the EPS decline primarily to a fall in revenue, alongside a lower one-time benefit previously derived from the reassessment of past liabilities.

Additionally, a newly imposed technology and trademark royalty charge from Unilever's parent company further weighed down the third quarter earnings, it added.

However, Unilever Consumer Care noted that operational efficiency and an increase in net finance income helped soften the impact.

Net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk 7.52 in the January-September quarter of this year.

Unilever Consumer Care, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh, has served the Bangladesh market since 1974, primarily through popular health food brands like Horlicks, Boost, and GlucoMax D.

Since merging with Unilever in 2018, the company has focused on addressing malnutrition in Bangladesh with accessible nutrition products, building on its strong market position within the health food drink category, as per its website.

Shares of the company were up 1.26 percent to Tk 2,602.90 at the DSE yesterday.