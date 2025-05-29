Trust Bank to issue Tk 800cr bond

Trust Bank PLC will issue a bond worth Tk 800 crore to bolster its capital base, the company said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website yesterday.

The decision to float the bond was approved at a board meeting held on May 27 and is subject to approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.

Trust Bank reported a profit of Tk 372.31 crore for 2024, reflecting an 11 percent decline year-on-year.

The bank has announced stock dividends to strengthen its capital and business expansion, according to its financial statements.

As of April 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 60 percent of the bank's shares, institutional investors held 22.24 percent, foreign investors 0.02 percent, and the general public 17.74 percent, DSE data showed.

Trust Bank, in operation since 1999 and sponsored by the Army Welfare Trust, operates 119 branches and SME centres and eight sub-branches across the country, according to its website.