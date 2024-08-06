Business
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 08:47 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Trade thru Ctg port disrupted for second day

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 08:47 AM

Export and import activities through the Chattogram port were significantly disrupted for a second straight day yesterday due to the students' countrywide non-cooperation movement, which led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Assessment activities of imported and exported goods continued as normal, but clearance of imported goods was slow, a customs and port official said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the last 24 hours to 9am yesterday, approximately 1,175 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers were cleared from the port, down from the daily average of around 7,000-8,000 TEUs.

The transport of cargo containers bound for the Kamalapur inland container depot was also halted due to the closure of railway wagons for a second straight day, according to the port officials.

All officials are working as usual, but only a few importers and agents came to release their goods, said Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, commissioner of Chattogram Custom House.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification