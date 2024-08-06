Trade thru Ctg port disrupted for second day

Export and import activities through the Chattogram port were significantly disrupted for a second straight day yesterday due to the students' countrywide non-cooperation movement, which led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Assessment activities of imported and exported goods continued as normal, but clearance of imported goods was slow, a customs and port official said.

In the last 24 hours to 9am yesterday, approximately 1,175 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers were cleared from the port, down from the daily average of around 7,000-8,000 TEUs.

The transport of cargo containers bound for the Kamalapur inland container depot was also halted due to the closure of railway wagons for a second straight day, according to the port officials.

All officials are working as usual, but only a few importers and agents came to release their goods, said Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, commissioner of Chattogram Custom House.