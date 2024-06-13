Trade through Burimari land port to remain shut for 7 days

The export and import activities through Burimari Land Port in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat will remain suspended for seven days from June 15 due to Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival for Muslims.

Patgram Upazila Parishad Chairman Ruhul Amin Babul, also the president of the Importer-Exporters' Association at Burimari Land Port, confirmed this to our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

Mehedi Hasan, assistant director of the Bangladesh Land Port Authorities at Burimari Land Port, said the movement of passport-holding travellers through the check-post will continue as usual.

He added that trade activities through the Burimari Land Port will resume on June 22.