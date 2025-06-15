Trade resumes through Benapole port after 10-day Eid holiday

Huge traffic, cargo congestion reported

Import and export activities through Benapole Land Port resumed today after a 10-day suspension, leading to renewed activity amid severe congestion at the country's busiest land port.

Around 3,000 port handling workers returned to work, while customs and port officials struggled to manage a backlog in customs clearance and goods delivery.

Trade between Bangladesh and India had remained suspended from June 5 to June 14 as traders on both sides observed the Eid al-Azha holidays.

"Import and export operations restarted this morning. We've instructed all relevant authorities to expedite goods clearance and ease the current congestion," said Benapole Port Director Shamim Hossain.

The 10-day closure caused an estimated revenue loss of around Tk 200 crore for the government, said Kamal Uddin Shimul, vice president of the Benapole C&F Agents Association.

"On average, 450–500 trucks of goods are imported daily from India through Benapole, while 200–250 trucks are exported," he added.

Benapole is a key trade gateway for importing raw materials for the country's industries and garment factories, as well as essential food items.

Benapole Immigration Officer-in-Charge Elias Hossain said that although cargo movement was suspended during the holidays, cross-border travel for passport-holding passengers continued as usual.

However, unlike previous years, there was no significant pressure of outbound passengers this Eid, he said.

With operations back in motion, customs officials, traders, and port workers are now engaged in processing documents and unloading goods, gradually restoring normalcy at the port.