Three-day National Fruit Fair begins tomorrow in Dhaka

The three-day National Fruit Fair 2025 will begin tomorrow at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh premises in Khamarbari, Dhaka.

A total of 75 organisations are participating in the fair, including 26 from the public sector and 49 from the private sector.

The fair is also being held simultaneously in 431 upazilas across all 64 districts of the country.

The event will remain open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm daily until Saturday, June 21.

Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, adviser, Ministry of Agriculture, is expected to inaugurate the event, according to a press release.

Visitors will be able to learn about modern fruit cultivation technologies and purchase a variety of chemical-free local fruits.

In addition to the fair, a seminar titled "Local Fruits in Health, Nutrition and Commercialisation: Current Perspectives, Challenges and Opportunities" will be held at the KIB auditorium on June 19.