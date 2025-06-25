Business
Thousands of crores of taka of citizens wasted on unnecessary projects: commerce adviser

wastage of public money in Bangladesh
Photo: Star

Numerous unnecessary projects, including foreign-funded ones, have been undertaken over the past 15 years, leading to the wastage of thousands of crores of taka of citizens, said Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin today. 

"I support scrapping these unnecessary projects, as they have yielded no outcomes, even the foreign-funded ones, many of which are already 80 percent complete," he told reporters.

He made the remarks at a workshop titled "Conducive Automobile Policies for Green Growth and a Competitive Economy" jointly organised by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Policy Exchange of Bangladesh at the ERF auditorium in Dhaka.

The adviser, however, added that liabilities of foreign-funded projects should still be repaid.

When asked to specifically name projects where public funds were wasted, Bashir declined to provide any examples.

|বাংলাদেশ

৮ আগস্ট ‘নতুন বাংলাদেশ দিবস’, ১৬ জুলাই ‘শহীদ আবু সাঈদ দিবস’

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার গঠনের দিন ৮ আগস্ট নতুন বাংলাদেশ দিবস এবং গণআন্দোলন চলাকালে রংপুরে পুলিশের গুলিতে ছাত্র আবু সাঈদের নিহত হওয়ার দিন ১৬ জুলাই শহীদ আবু সাঈদ দিবস ঘোষণা করেছে সরকার।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

লন্ডনের পর এবার নিউইয়র্কও পেতে যাচ্ছে মুসলিম মেয়র?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে