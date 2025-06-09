Team Group MD Rakib dies in boat capsize in Canada

Abdullah Hil Rakib, former vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and managing director of Team Group, has died in a boating accident in Canada.

"I spoke with some of Rakib's relatives, and they confirmed to me that he died in an accident in Canada," BGMEA Administrator Md Anwar Hossain said over the phone.

Team Group employs around 20,000 people across its 12 units. According to its website, the group has a diversified presence spanning apparel manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, IT, and real estate.

According to a report by local outlet CTV News in Canada, two men died following a boating accident in the Kawartha Lakes region on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Sturgeon Lake, located about 155 kilometres northeast of Toronto, the report said.

Emergency responders were called to the area shortly after 3 pm following reports that a canoe carrying three men had capsized.

In a news release, the Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said one of the men managed to swim to shore, but the two others were "unable to remain afloat and succumbed to their injuries."

Authorities added that no life jackets were found in the boat.

The local OPP, including its Marine Unit, as well as the City of Kawartha Lakes Fire and EMS and the OPP's Aviation team, were involved in the rescue and recovery efforts, the CTV report said.