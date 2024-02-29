TCB to procure 1.1 crore litres of soybean oil

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 1.10 crore litres of edible oil and 10,000 tonnes of lentil to sell through its open market sale (OMS) programme.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved two separate proposals in this regard in a meeting today, presided over by Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali.

The commerce ministry placed the proposals on behalf of the TCB.

According to the proposals, the TCB will import 1.10 crore litres of soyabean oil through open tender from City Edible Oil Ltd at a total cost of Tk 174.66 crore, with each litre at Tk 165.25.

The TCB will procure 8,000 tonnes of lentil at a cost of Tk 83.12 crore from Nabi Naba Food Ltd with each kilogramme at Tk 103.09.