Taskforce on economic strategy to prepare short-term plans

The taskforce on economic strategy redesign targets preparing and presenting a short-term plan to the interim government, which are pragmatic and implementable within one or two years, said KAS Murshid, leader of the taskforce.

The panel will target some pragmatic projects, and priorities will be set with a specific, focused approach rather than a sporadic one, he said.

The 12-member Taskforce on Economic Strategy Redesign formed by the planning ministry held its first meeting at the Planning Commission in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar today.

The committee was formed on September 10 this year to develop strategies to boost the economy and mobilise resources for equitable and sustainable development led by Murshid, former director general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies.

Murshid said the taskforce will focus on a short-term plan to attain expected results visible within one to two years.

He said the taskforce will design a sustainable and effective plan by identifying the current economic gaps and proposing solutions to address the existing leakages.

The committee members mentioned who will work on what sides.

It will explore how to go on and bring the economy back on track from where it currently stands, Murshid said.

Special focus will be placed on agriculture, industrial production, trade, and development projects to move the economy forward, he said.

"It will not be a replacement for the five-year plan. It will, however, complement long-term planning efforts."

"We have identified the issues, such as gaps in governance, and will propose plans to close these leakages." he added.

In the event, Planning and Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Taskforce Secretary and Member of the General Economics Division Kawser Ahmed were also present.

The planning and education adviser guided the committee by providing them with a framework on the scope, strategies and areas of importance for the short-term plan.