Tariffs not the only focus in US talks, broader framework in discussion: energy adviser

The ongoing discussions between Bangladesh and the United States are broader than just trade negotiations, as the US side is also prioritising its national security concerns, said Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the interim government on power, energy and mineral resources.

"They are not only focusing on tariffs, but also on how Bangladesh is relating to other countries," he said at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today.

A broader framework is being developed as part of the discussions, which include not only tariffs but also non-tariff barriers, he added.

His comments came after Bangladesh concluded the second round of tariff negotiations with the US on July 11, seeking a cut in the 35 percent tariff plan that the Trump administration announced earlier for imports from Bangladesh.

In a press statement yesterday, the Chief Adviser's office said both countries agreed on some issues while some remain unresolved, which will be resolved through further discussions between the two sides.

Exporters are concerned as the US is the single biggest market for Bangladesh's goods.

Responding to questions about concerns among business leaders regarding US President Donald Trump's tariff stance, Khan said, "Businessmen have no chance of remaining in the dark. A meeting has already been held with the country's top businessmen."

Industries and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan were also present at the press conference, among others.