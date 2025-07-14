Tariff talks: Washington DC eyeing framework deal

Before engaging in talks on tariff and non-tariff issues, the United States is first looking to sign a framework agreement with Bangladesh, which would include a range of matters, including its security concerns, Power and Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan said yesterday.

The adviser said the ongoing dialogue with the US extended beyond the scope of trade negotiations.

"Not just tariffs, there have been discussions on non-tariff barriers. They [the US] are prioritising their national security," Fouzul told reporters at a press conference on NBR reform at the energy ministry.

According to him, the US was assessing how Bangladesh interacts bilaterally with other countries.

"A framework is being worked out in this regard, and the matter is under discussion."

The US wants to sign the framework agreement before signing the deal on tariff and non-tariff issues, Fouzal said.

Talks between Washington and Dhaka have made notable headway, the adviser said, with an expected wrap-up by August 1, ahead of Trump's reciprocal tariff rollout.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, who led the Bangladesh delegation during the tariff talks in Washington, DC, last week, is expected to brief the media when he returns home.

Like other countries, Bangladesh has also been negotiating with the US government for reducing the reciprocal tariff.

Every year, local exporters send more than $8 billion worth of apparel to the American markets.

Bangladesh currently imports cotton and LNG from the United States, and the volume of these imports is expected to grow moving forward, said the adviser.