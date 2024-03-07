Tannery traders to get short-term environment certificates: Salman F Rahman

Their operations will be shut down if they don't comply, he says

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said yesterday that tannery industry businessmen will get short-term environmental certificates until Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate leather exports.

"If they do not comply with the environmental ministry's regulations after Eid-ul-Azha, their operations will be shut down," he said.

Salman said this after a meeting with the officials and businessmen related to the leather business in Hemayetpur, Savar.

He said there was no obstacle if any tannery wanted to build its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP).

The adviser said some concessions would be given to businesses in terms to handle the additional pressure of Eid-ul-Azha.

"However, this will be temporary. The concessions will be given while ensuring the environment, agriculture, and public health are not compromised. The prime minister sees the leather sector as a special sector and always talks about its bright prospects. Therefore, all kinds of support will be provided for the development of this sector," he added.

During the meeting, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said tannery industries of Savar would not be allowed to pollute the environment.

Timelines will be enforced to start ETP in the factories, he added.

Saber said the activities of cancelling environment clearance of illegal factories will begin after Eid-ul-Azha.

The environment ministry and industries ministry have agreed to work on the issue to curb pollution, he said.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said: "The problems that have arisen in the tannery industry cannot be solved overnight. It will be reformed with plans of various durations. Work is being done with short- and long-term plans to refurbish the CETP of tanneries."