To strengthen business ties, Europe-Bangladesh chamber due in Dhaka Sept 20

A delegation of the Europe-Bangladesh Federation of Commerce and Industry (EBFCI), led by its president Wali Tasar Uddin, will be visiting Bangladesh for eight days with the vision of "Developing a New Era of Partnership between the UK, EU and Bangladesh" from September 20 to October 5.

The delegation comprises 20 professionals representing a diverse range of industries, including finance, health, education, technology, travel and tourism, manufacturing, food and beverage, project management, research and business consulting.

The team also includes senior executives, industry specialists, and trade experts with a deep understanding of the UK, European, and Bangladeshi markets, the EBFCI said in a press release.

During the visit, the delegation intends to meet with Bangladesh government's advisers, senior officials, business leaders, student groups, and industry experts to discuss a wide range of issues, including identify how younger generation perceives Bangladesh's business and economy in future, trade barriers and challenges, upskilling and capacity building to complete with the global market, investment opportunities and incentives, infrastructure development and connectivity and sustainable business practices and growth potential.

The chamber will also explore new opportunities by engaging with the young generation to understand their aspirations for Bangladesh's economic development, their ideas for advancing the business sector, and their perspectives on global market competition.

The organisation will work to identify current business challenges facing companies operating within Bangladesh and explore potential solutions to enhance trade and investment flows between EU-UK-Bangladesh regions, the press release added.

Commenting on the weeklong visit in Bangladesh, the EBFCI president said that "We are committed to promoting responsible business practices, environmental sustainability, and social impact, ensuring that our efforts contribute to a more equitable future."

"Moreover, we will actively engage with governments, business networks and policymakers to advocate for policies that create a conducive business environment," he added.

The EBFCI serves as a bridge between the UK, Europe and Bangladesh, fostering economic cooperation and promoting trade, investment, and knowledge exchange.