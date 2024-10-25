Stocks witness sharp decline

Stocks in Bangladesh saw a sharp decline yesterday, with the shares of Square Pharmaceuticals and Islami Bank Bangladesh leading the plunge by collectively shedding more than 30 points.

Square Pharmaceuticals, a leading drug maker in the country, witnessed the steepest fall as its shares took 17.70 points off the prime index while that of Islami Bank eroded 13.50 points.

The shares of BAT Bangladesh, Grameenphone, Renata, Robi Axiata, Pragati Life Insurance, Singer Bangladesh, Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-cream, and National Bank also suffered losses.

Investments were mostly focused on the shares of Pubali Bank, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Uttara Bank, MJL Bangladesh, United Commercial Bank, Padma Oil Company, Far Chemicals Industries and Trust Bank, according to a daily market update by LankaBangla Financial Portal.

However, none of them saw double-digit growth in share prices, with Pubali Bank logging the highest gain of 8.41 percent.

As such, the DSEX dropped 1.07 percent from the day prior and sank to a four-month low of 5,114 points. The last time the DSEX had reached such a level was on June 19, when it stood at 5,161 points.

Similarly, the DSES index that represents the performance of Shariah-based companies, dropped 1.60 percent to 1,144 points while the DS30 index comprising blue-chip firms dropped 0.72 percent to 1,879 points.

Of the issues traded at the Dhaka Stock Exchange, 83 notched gains while 272 closed lower and the remaining 40 did not witness any fluctuation.

Daily turnover at the country's premier bourse, which measures the total value of shares traded, decreased by 4.96 percent from the day before to stand at Tk 306 crore yesterday.

The banking sector dominated the turnover chart, contributing 25.07 percent.

Block trades, meaning high-volume securities transactions that are privately negotiated and executed outside of the open market, also made a significant contribution of 4.8 percent.

Grameenphone emerged as the most traded share, registering a combined turnover of Tk 175 crore.

The daily market update of UCB Stock Brokerage said most sectors closed in negative territory, with paper and printing, services and real estate, and food and allied being among the top three to witness losses.

Likewise, all sectors the account for large amounts of market capitalisation showcased negative performances, as per the daily market update of BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage. Market capitalisation refers to the total value of a company's outstanding shares owned by stockholders.

The food and allied sector lost the most (2.03 percent) followed by telecommunication (1.79 percent), pharmaceuticals (1.33 percent), fuel and power (1.13 percent), engineering (1.10 percent), non-bank financial institutions (0.47 percent) and banking (0.17 percent).

The Chittagong Stock Exchange saw a similar downward trend as the CASPI slipped by 1.38 percent from its previous level to settle at 14,302 points.