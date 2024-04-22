Stocks stage a comeback

Stocks in Bangladesh staged a comeback today, breaking a five-day losing streak.

The market became vibrant soon after opening, surpassing the 5,700-point mark within 30 minutes.

Brokerages said investors conducted their trade with ease on hearing that the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) held a meeting with stakeholders at 3:00pm to find the reasons behind the recent market fall.

The regulatory body asked Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to identify through investigations whether the fall of the indices resulted from manipulations or malpractices.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, edged up 21.16 points, or 0.37 percent, from that on the day before to close at 5,675.87 after losing almost 210 points over the past five days.

Meanwhile, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, rose 4.55 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,243.09.

Similarly, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, increased 1.48 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,983.91.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 5.75 crore, an increase of 20.22 percent compared to that of the previous day of trade.

Of the stocks that changed hands at the DSE, 224 went up, 112 declined and 60 did not see any price swings.