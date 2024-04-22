Business
Star Business Desk
Mon Apr 22, 2024 05:42 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 06:05 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Stocks stage a comeback

Star Business Desk
Mon Apr 22, 2024 05:42 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 06:05 PM

Stocks in Bangladesh staged a comeback today, breaking a five-day losing streak.

The market became vibrant soon after opening, surpassing the 5,700-point mark within 30 minutes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Brokerages said investors conducted their trade with ease on hearing that the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) held a meeting with stakeholders at 3:00pm to find the reasons behind the recent market fall.

The regulatory body asked Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to identify through investigations whether the fall of the indices resulted from manipulations or malpractices.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, edged up 21.16 points, or 0.37 percent, from that on the day before to close at 5,675.87 after losing almost 210 points over the past five days.

Meanwhile, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, rose 4.55 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,243.09.

Similarly, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, increased 1.48 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,983.91.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 5.75 crore, an increase of 20.22 percent compared to that of the previous day of trade.

Of the stocks that changed hands at the DSE, 224 went up, 112 declined and 60 did not see any price swings.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কাতার
|বাংলাদেশ

দুদিনের সফরে ঢাকায় কাতারের আমির

রাষ্ট্রপতি মো. সাহাবুদ্দিন তাকে স্বাগত জানান।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

২৬ এপ্রিল নয়াপল্টনে বিএনপির সমাবেশ স্থগিত

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification